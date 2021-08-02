Late Notices
Joseph T. Bermea
Joseph Thomas Bermea, 59, St. Joseph, passed away July 30, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sharron K.
Collins-Jones
GALLATIN, Mo. Sharron Kay (Hill) Collins-Jones, 81, of Gallatin, passed away July 30, 2021, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab, in Gallatin.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin.
William L. Davis
William L. Davis, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Services: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Clarence W. Pollock
POWHATTAN, Kan. Clarence Warren Pollock, 107, of rural Powhattan died July 30, 2021.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
James E. Read
COFFEY, Mo. James Elmer Read, 91, Coffey, passed away July 31, 2021, at his home.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Larry C. Shepherd
OSBORN, Mo. Larry Clyde Shepherd, 75, of Osborn, passed away July 29, 2021.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
