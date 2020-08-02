Late Notices
Carolyn R. (Finch) Grable
KING CITY, Mo. Carolyn Renee (Finch) Grable, 45, King City, passed away July 31, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Erma L. Hunt
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Erma Lee Hunt, 95, Plattsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Farewell services: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service.
Virginia Knowles
Virginia Knowles 90, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Robert C. McQuiston
AMAZONIA, Mo. Robert Carroll McQuiston, 74, of Amazonia, passed away July 31, 2020.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Celebration of life and live stream 7 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Shirley M. Richards
ROCK PORT, Mo. Shirley May Richards, 71, Rock Port, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
All memorial services: pending.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information available at www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.