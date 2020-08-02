Late Notices

Carolyn R. (Finch) Grable

KING CITY, Mo. Carolyn Renee (Finch) Grable, 45, King City, passed away July 31, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Erma L. Hunt

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Erma Lee Hunt, 95, Plattsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Farewell services: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service.

Virginia Knowles

Virginia Knowles 90, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Robert C. McQuiston

AMAZONIA, Mo. Robert Carroll McQuiston, 74, of Amazonia, passed away July 31, 2020.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Celebration of life and live stream 7 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Shirley M. Richards

ROCK PORT, Mo. Shirley May Richards, 71, Rock Port, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.

All memorial services: pending.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information available at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.