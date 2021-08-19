Late Notices
Joshua E. Godley
Joshua E. Godley, 36, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 18, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
George W. Kelly
George William Kelly, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Services 1 p.m. Monday, Keys Christian Fellowship. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
LaRae Read
BETHANY, Mo. LaRae Read, 75, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Aug. 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Pilot Grove #1 Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Lowell Schussler
Lowell Schussler 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 16, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mercedes Talbot
Mercedes Talbot, 85, of Saint Joseph, passed away Aug. 18, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Thomas William
White, Jr.
OMAHA, Neb. Thomas William White, Jr., 66, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
