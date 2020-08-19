Late Notices

Vera L. Bacon

Vera Lou Bacon, 32, St Joseph, passed away Sunday Aug. 16, 2020. in St. Joseph. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Vera Bacon Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Wilma R. Bierbaum

Wilma Ruth Bierbaum, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Ken Burenheide

HIAWATHA, Kan. Ken Burenheide, longtime Sabetha coach and teacher, died at Sabetha Community Hospital, Aug. 15, 2020.

Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service info.

Gilbert D. Holmes

ROCK PORT, Mo. Gilbert Dean Gib Holmes, 75, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his Rock Port, Missouri, home.

Funeral services: Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, 2 p.m., Watson Baptist Church. Interment with full military rites: High Creek Cemetery. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Virginia Jacks

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Virginia Jacks, 85, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away, August 18, 2020.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Robert W. Price

SUN CITY, Ariz. Mr. Robert W. Price, 82, a resident of Sun City, Arizona, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Banner Boswell Medical Center, Sun City.

Private burial was held Aug. 7, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri, under the direction of Resthaven Mortuary.

Online condolences maybe left at www.resthavenmort.com

Renetta I. Teegarden

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Renetta I. Teegarden, 80, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Private Family Service: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Douglas E. Whitcare

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Douglas Edwin Whitcare, 62, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, with visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Aug. 20, followed by an interment.

Larry M Withrow

HOLT, Mo. - Larry M Withrow 73 of Holt, Missouri, died Tuesday Aug.18, 2020, at a Kansas City Missouri healthcare center. Arrangements are pending at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.

ST. JOSEPH DEATHS

Donna L. Bailey

Thomas Martin

Harlan H. Smither

ST. JOSEPH DEATHS

Clifford W. Hawk

Sabetha, Kan.

Jay P. McGlothlin

Stanberry, Mo.

Bill Nichols, Jr.

DeKalb, Mo.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.