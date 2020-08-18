Late Notices

George L. Bishop

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. George L. Bishop, 90, of rural Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Aug.17, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. With full Military Honors just prior.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Donald Bowman

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Donald Louis Bowman, age 84, of Smithville, Missouri, and formerly of Cowgill and Liberty, Missouri, passed away Friday Aug. 14, 2020.

Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Grace Community Church in Smithville.

Burial: 2nd Creek Cemetery, Kansas City

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Fletcher Calloway

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Fletcher "Pete" Calloway Jr, 83, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, July 30, 2020.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Fredrick Wilson Ide

Fredrick Wilson Ide, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Juanita D. Jackson

KIDDER, Mo. Juanita Diane Jackson, passed away Aug. 9, 2020.

There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Joyce Kissick

DEARBORN, Mo. Joyce Kissick, 88, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior at the church.

Burial: Reed Cemetery

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.

Jason Law

Jason Law, 52, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.