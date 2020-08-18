Late Notices
George L. Bishop
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. George L. Bishop, 90, of rural Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Aug.17, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. With full Military Honors just prior.
Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Donald Bowman
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Donald Louis Bowman, age 84, of Smithville, Missouri, and formerly of Cowgill and Liberty, Missouri, passed away Friday Aug. 14, 2020.
Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Grace Community Church in Smithville.
Burial: 2nd Creek Cemetery, Kansas City
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Fletcher Calloway
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Fletcher "Pete" Calloway Jr, 83, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, July 30, 2020.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Fredrick Wilson Ide
Fredrick Wilson Ide, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Juanita D. Jackson
KIDDER, Mo. Juanita Diane Jackson, passed away Aug. 9, 2020.
There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Joyce Kissick
DEARBORN, Mo. Joyce Kissick, 88, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior at the church.
Burial: Reed Cemetery
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Jason Law
Jason Law, 52, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.