Late Notices
Jane Christen
ROCK PORT, Mo. Jane Christen, 102, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021 at her Rock Port home. Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port.
Jeremiah N. Clodfelter
ROCK PORT, Mo. Jeremiah Nathaniel Jeremy Clodfelter, 43, Rock Port, passed away Aug.16, 2021. Private Family Service: 2 p.m., Aug. 20, Grace Church, Rock Port. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Margaret L. Heinz
Margaret L. (Grimstead) Heinz, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 16, 2021. Arrangements pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Terry Howe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Terry Howe, 52, passed away Aug.14, 2021. Graveside service: Aug. 20, 10 a.m., Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Mary J. Kleppe
HIAWATHA, Kan. - Mary Joyce Kleppe, 90, of rural Hiawatha, Kansas, died August 13, 2021. www.www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Jennifer R. Miller
LATHROP, Mo. Jennifer R. Miller, 49, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Aug. 12, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop
Buddy Robeson
HOLT, Mo. - Buddy Robeson - age 84 of Holt, Missouri, passed away August 12, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.