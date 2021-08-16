Late Notices
Phyllis A. Ball
Phyllis A. Ball, 92, formerly of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Aug. 13, 2021, at her St. Joseph home.
Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
Wilma Furgeson
Wilma Furgeson, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 13, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Brenda K. Haines
Brenda Kay (Cole) Haines, 60, passed away on Aug. 9, 2021, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, Missouri.
Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City, Missouri.
More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Roger D. Krofft
Roger D. Krofft, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 12, 2021.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marlene "Bobbie"
Leeson
SAVANNAH, Mo. Marlene K. "Bobbie" Leeson, 69, of Savannah, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Arrangements: pending, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Lawrence Newberry
SAVANNAH, Mo. Lawrence Newberry, 74, of Savannah, passed away Aug. 14, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Anita Papisan
Anita Papisan, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 14, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Melvin Rinehart
CAMERON, Mo. Melvin Rinehart, 93, Cameron, passed away Aug. 13, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
