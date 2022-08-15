Late Notices, Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesLawrence D. CarrLawrence D. Carr, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 13, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Gerald E. ClarkGerald E. Clark, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 13, 2022.Arrangements: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Stanley EdwardsSAVANNAH, Mo. Stanley Edwards 84, of Savannah, passed away Aug. 13, 2022.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Savannah Gerald E. Clark Stanley Edwards Lawrence D. Carr Funeral Home Rupp × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 15, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 13, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOfficers have suspect, still need evidence in 21-year missing person caseCement truck flipped in two-vehicle crashOne hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tow truckNo more cases of the Mondays in Maysville$10 million revitalization project could reshape local corridorsNewly hired teachers gather for SJSD debutOne suffers minor injuries in two-vehicle collision DowntownCat lounge aims to battle overpopulation, provide fun for communityPrivate schools promote donor-funded scholarshipsOne receives minor injuries in rollover accident Friday
