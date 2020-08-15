Late Notices
Sam Giovinco
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Sam Giovinco, 91, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Graveside Service: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, 1 p.m., Wheeling Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Maryellen Neibling
HIGHLAND, Kan. Maryellen Neibling, 92, of Highland, Kansas, with family by her side,
Passed away Friday morning, August 14, 2020, at home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland.
Montana Vinson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Montana GeKay Vinson Koenig, 29, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Visitation: Monday, Aug.17, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m.., Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.