Late Notices

Edwin E. Bretz

SAVANNAH, Mo. Edwin Eugene Bretz, 58, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Aug. 12, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Judy L. Shoop

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Judy Lee Shoop, 75, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Services: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, 10 a.m., Braymer Christian Church.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Raymond L. Thomas

BOLCKOW, Mo. Raymond Louis Thomas 54 of Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Mr. Thomas will be cremated following the visitation, no additional services will be held.

Glenn D. Windom

Bethany, Mo. Glenn Dean Windom, DVM, 88, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, where social distancing will be recognized and masks are recommended. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.