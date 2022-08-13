Late Notices
Gary L. Dull
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Late Notices
Gary L. Dull
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. Gary L. Dull, 76, North Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Aug. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carol C. Ecker
GLADSTONE, Mo. Carol Catherine (Johnson) Ecker, 64, Gladstone, Missouri, formerly of Elmo, Missouri, passed away Aug. 4, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m., Aug. 18, Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jonathan M. Ecker
ROSENDALE, Mo. Jonathan Merrill Ecker, 39, Rosendale, Missouri, formerly of Elmo, Missouri, passed away August 4, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Justin M. Ecker
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Justin Martin Ecker, 41, Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of Elmo, Missouri, passed away Aug. 4, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Danny R. Gann
CAMDEN POINT, Mo. Danny R. Gann, 77, Camden Point, Missouri, passed away Aug. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
Teresa M. Hahn
Teresa Marie Hahn 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 11, 2022. Visitation Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.
Janett Holbrook
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Janett Molly Holbrook, 78, passed away Aug. 9, 2022. Funeral Aug. 14, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. Arrangements under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
David W. Lawson
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. David Wallen Lawson, 67, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, Missouri, with burial to follow at Stewartsville Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.