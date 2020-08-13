Late Notices

Lisa Kay Flint

BETHANY, Mo. Lisa Kay Flint, 56, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Florence G. Rutland

ROBINSON, Kan. Florence Garman Rutland, 86, of Robinson, Kansas, died August 10, 2020, at a Topeka Hospice House.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Anna M. Tucker

WATHENA, Kan. Anna M. Tucker, 74, passed away Aug. 11, 2020 at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Services: Mon., 3 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Mo. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.