Late Notices
Lisa Kay Flint
BETHANY, Mo. Lisa Kay Flint, 56, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Florence G. Rutland
ROBINSON, Kan. Florence Garman Rutland, 86, of Robinson, Kansas, died August 10, 2020, at a Topeka Hospice House.
Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Anna M. Tucker
WATHENA, Kan. Anna M. Tucker, 74, passed away Aug. 11, 2020 at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services: Mon., 3 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Mo. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.