Late Notices

Robert L. Hays

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Robert Lee Hays, 63, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

Service: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Brea M. Holland

Brea Marie Holland, 45, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. Funeral services: 2 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. Family will receive friends: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: King Hill Cemetery. Memorials: Brea Holland Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Robert J. Matthys

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. Robert Joseph Matthys, 80, of Camden Point, Missouri, passed away August 8, 2020.

Private family graveside will be held at Ridgely Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.