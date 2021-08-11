Late Notices
Daniel L. Brandt
Daniel (Danny) L. Brandt, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 4, 2021. A memorial service is planned for Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. at Zion Church (9th & Faraon) in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Irene H. Karkoski
Irene H. Karkoski, 103, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 9, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 7:15 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.