Daniel L. Brandt

Daniel (Danny) L. Brandt, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 4, 2021. A memorial service is planned for Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. at Zion Church (9th & Faraon) in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Irene H. Karkoski

Irene H. Karkoski, 103, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 9, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 7:15 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

