Late Notices
Raelynn E. Craig
Raelynn Elise Craig, 2, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hugh L. Davis, Jr.
Hugh Leroy Davis, Jr., 61, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home. Mr. Davis has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Florence M. Keith
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Florence Mae Keith, 96, died Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Graveside Services: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Margaret V. Wells
Margaret Vivian Wells, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.