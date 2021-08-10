Late Notices
Virginia Gardner
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. Virginia Gardner, 101, Bloomfield Hills, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 7, 2021.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
More information at: meierhoffer.com.
Jerry Jones
WATHENA, Kan. Jerry Jones, 70, of Wathena, passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Arrangements: pending, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Beverly J. Nelson
CAMERON, Mo. Beverly Jean (Whitfield) Nelson, 91, of Cameron, passed away, Aug. 10, 2021, at a local hospital.
Cremation: under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Bryce P. Nigus
HIAWATHA, Kan. Bryce P. Nigus, 32, of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly Aug. 6, 2021, at Amberwell in Hiawatha.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Terry J. Weeden
Terry Justine Weeden, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 5, 2021.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Baptist Temple.
More information at: meierhoffer.com.
Cheryl A. Whipple
SHENANDOAH, Iowa Cheryl A. Whipple, 69, Shenandoah, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
Visitation: 9 a.m. Aug. 10, Davis Funeral Home, where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
