Late Notices, Aug 01, 2022

Alex L. Brown

Alex L. Brown, 19, of St. Joseph, passed away July 29, 2022, in St. Joseph.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

Janet Shelkop

Janet Shelkop, 83, St. Joseph, passed away July 29, 2022, at a St. Joseph Health Care Center.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
