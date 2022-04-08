Late Notices

Brayden G. Hendrix

Brayden Gage Hendrix 17, of St. Joseph, passed away April 6, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. April 12 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. April 11, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at King Hill Cemetery.

Benny L. Milling

GLADSTONE, Mo. Benny Leslie Milling, 74, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away April 6, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Brookdale Presbyterian Church. Interment Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tawny L. Moran

AGENCY, Mo. Tawny Lynn (Boling) Moran, 56, of Agency, Missouri, passed away March 31, 2022. Service 1 p.m. today at Hope Fellowship Church 1108 S. 33rd Street, St. Joseph, visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Norma K. Wood

SAVANNAH, Mo. Norma Kay Wood, 80, passed away April 6, 2022. Cremation is under the Direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.