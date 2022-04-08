Late Notices
Brayden G. Hendrix
Brayden Gage Hendrix 17, of St. Joseph, passed away April 6, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. April 12 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. April 11, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at King Hill Cemetery.
Benny L. Milling
GLADSTONE, Mo. Benny Leslie Milling, 74, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away April 6, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Brookdale Presbyterian Church. Interment Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tawny L. Moran
AGENCY, Mo. Tawny Lynn (Boling) Moran, 56, of Agency, Missouri, passed away March 31, 2022. Service 1 p.m. today at Hope Fellowship Church 1108 S. 33rd Street, St. Joseph, visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Norma K. Wood
SAVANNAH, Mo. Norma Kay Wood, 80, passed away April 6, 2022. Cremation is under the Direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
