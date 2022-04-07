Late Notices
Joan M. Pearl
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Joan "Jody" Marie Pearl, 67, passed away April 3, 2022. Memorial Services 10:30 a.m. April 9 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Maysville, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Carol R. Runyan
BETHANY, Mo. Carol Rea Runyan, 89, Bethany, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. April 8 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
