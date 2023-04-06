Late Notices, April 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesArward AlexanderArward "Alex" Alexander, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away April 3, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 6, 2023 Late Notices, April 5, 2023 Late Notices, April 4, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuesday crashVehicle strikes I-29 sign, sends three to hospitalLocal TikTok star going on tourFiber wars come to St. JosephMan ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crashAdams, Coon receive new school district postsGehring, Lanning elected to school boardSix SJSD leaders set on path of honorTwo killed in crash in Caldwell CountyAll-City Basketball teams announced Friday
