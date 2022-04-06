Late Notices
Luther Hughes
HAMILTON, Mo. Luther Hughes, 84, Hamilton, Missouri, formerly of Kidder and Raytown, passed on April 2, 2022. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. April 9, at the Bible Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the church, from 10 to 11 a.m., on April 9. Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Allen D. Laurinat
Allen Dean Laurinat, 82, St. Joseph, passed away April 4, 2022. Farewell Services 11 a.m. Friday Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. www.meierhoffer.com.
Wilma V. Carter-Tippit
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Wilma V. Carter-Tippit, 89, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.