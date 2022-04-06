Late Notices

Luther Hughes

HAMILTON, Mo. Luther Hughes, 84, Hamilton, Missouri, formerly of Kidder and Raytown, passed on April 2, 2022. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. April 9, at the Bible Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the church, from 10 to 11 a.m., on April 9. Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Allen D. Laurinat

Allen Dean Laurinat, 82, St. Joseph, passed away April 4, 2022. Farewell Services 11 a.m. Friday Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. www.meierhoffer.com.

Wilma V. Carter-Tippit

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Wilma V. Carter-Tippit, 89, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away April 4, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.