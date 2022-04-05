Late Notices
Carletta Crabtree
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Carletta Cathleen (Salmon) Crabtree, 94, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away April 3, 2022. Funeral 5 p.m. April 7 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Salmon Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Friends may call any time after noon on Thursday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
John M. Howard
CLARKSDALE, Mo. John Miles Howard, 86, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away April 3, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. April 8 at Clarksdale Baptist Church. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Clarksdale Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the Clarksdale Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Brandon T. Michaelis
ROCK PORT, Mo. Brandon Tyler Michaelis, 29, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2022. Private family memorial service and inurnment will be held at later date. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Angela A. Penwell
RAYMORE, Mo. Angela Ann Penwell, 60, Raymore, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, died April 1, 2022. Services at a later date. Arrangements: Atkinson Funeral Home, 816-380-3268
June R. Walsh
June Rose Walsh, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away on April 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending for a Celebration of Life and Inurnment at a later date under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
