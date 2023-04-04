Late Notices, April 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesDamon W. CraigDamon W. Craig, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away April 2, 2023. Visitation will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Craig has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Carma L. GarvinKANSAS CITY, Mo. Carma Lee Garvin, 89, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away April 2, 2023. Arrangements pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.Oweeda SmithOweeda Jean Smith, 88, St. Joseph, passed away April 2, 2023. Services 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.meierhoffer.com.Nathan TaylorNathan Taylor 42, St. Joseph, passed away April 2, 2023. Arrangements pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.Georgia C. WitkowskiCLARKSDALE, Mo. Georgia Carol Witkowski 77, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2023. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, funeral 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 4, 2023 Late Notices, March 31, 2023 Late Notices, March 30, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesVehicle strikes I-29 sign, sends three to hospitalLocal TikTok star going on tourAdams, Coon receive new school district postsFiber wars come to St. JosephOne person hospitalized after Belt and Mitchell crashMan ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crashOpen burning, Clean Sweep start SaturdayAll-City Basketball teams announced FridayTwo killed in crash in Caldwell CountySt. Joseph youth basketball team wins state tournament
