Karen Sue (Messick) Adams, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away April 28, 2022 local health care facility. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
John H. Anderson Jr.
John H. Anderson, Jr., 84, of St. Joseph, passed away April 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending for a Memorial Service and Military Honors at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Wayne I. Colhour
MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Wayne Ivan Colhour, 77, passed away April 28, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on May 18, 2022, at Stewartsville Cemetery under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Missouri. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.om
Timothy Helsel
Timothy Helsel, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away April 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Betty Jones
Betty Jones, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away April 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Debra Spicer
COLUMBIA, Mo. Debra Spicer 55, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away April 27, 2022. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday followed by a celebration of life and public live stream: 3 p.m. May 4, at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
