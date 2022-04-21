CAMERON, Mo. Jean Ann Kessler, 84, passed away April 18, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. April 25, at Cameron United Methodist Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., April 24, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Dean C. Morris
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Dean C. Morris 73 of Plattsburg, Missouri, died April 19, 2022. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Patricia Pierson
BETHANY, Mo. Patricia Suzanne Suzie Pierson, 88, Bethany, Missouri, passed away April 18, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. April 23 at the First Christian Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
James E. Price
GALLATIN, Mo. James Edward Price, 76, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away April 18, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin
Robert O. Williams
Robert Owen Williams, 65, St. Joseph, passed away April 20, 2022. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.