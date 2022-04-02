Late Notices
Bernice Anderson
Bernice Betty Anderson, 81, St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. April 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eva L. Ebersold
CAMERON, Mo. Eva Leona Ebersold, 92, of Cameron, passed away April 1, 2022. Services are pending at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Sharon K. Hunt
Sharon K. Hunt, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away April 1, 2022.Funeral 6 p.m. April 5 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Hunt will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com.
William Kretzschmar
OREGON, Mo. William Kretzschmar, 73, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away March 31, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
William D. Munsell
William D. Munsell, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2022. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 8, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Patricia L. Robinson
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. Patricia Lynn Robinson, 73, died March 31, 2022. Services April 4 at 10 a.m. in Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, Oklahoma. The service will be live streamed at www.mercer-adams.com.
Paul F. White
Paul F. White, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away April 1, 2022. Funeral and Interment: 11 a.m. April 6 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Visitation 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
