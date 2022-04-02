Late Notices

Bernice Anderson

Bernice Betty Anderson, 81, St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. April 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Eva L. Ebersold

CAMERON, Mo. Eva Leona Ebersold, 92, of Cameron, passed away April 1, 2022. Services are pending at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Sharon K. Hunt

Sharon K. Hunt, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away April 1, 2022.Funeral 6 p.m. April 5 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Hunt will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com.

William Kretzschmar

OREGON, Mo. William Kretzschmar, 73, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away March 31, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

William D. Munsell

William D. Munsell, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2022. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 8, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Patricia L. Robinson

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. Patricia Lynn Robinson, 73, died March 31, 2022. Services April 4 at 10 a.m. in Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, Oklahoma. The service will be live streamed at www.mercer-adams.com.

Paul F. White

Paul F. White, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away April 1, 2022. Funeral and Interment: 11 a.m. April 6 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Visitation 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

