Late Notices
Baker, Daniel A.
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Graveside service April 23, 2022, 10 a.m., at Bethel Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held April 30, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Hopewell Baptist Church. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Beverly J. Barnett
MARYVILLE, Mo. Beverly J. Barnett, 59, Maryville, passed away April 16, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. April 21, 2022, First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., April 20, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Douglas C. McMahon
ROCK PORT, Mo. Douglas Carl McMahon, 59, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away April 16, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m., April 22, Grace Church, Rock Port. Open Visitation 9 a.m. April 21, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Irvin Rother
MAITLAND, Mo. Irvin Rother, 91, passed away in his Maitland, Missouri, home on April 18, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. April 22, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. www.chamberlainfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
