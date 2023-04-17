Late Notices, April 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesCandy J. DerryCandy Jo Derry, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.ConnieWertin-StefankieczConnie Wertin-Stefankiecz, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 17, 2023 Late Notices, April 14, 2023 Late Notices, April 13, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedHighway patrol DWI stops draw questions from bar ownersParties on the Parkway shows setRestaurant inspections for March 2023Two hospitalized after rollover crash Friday morningSuperintendent charged with DWITwo seriously injured in three-vehicle crashCity shows off new Corby PondSt. Joseph man seriously injured in Thursday crashHigh-achieving students recognized by Lions Club
