Late Notices
Tammy M. Andrews
Tammy Marie Andrews, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away April 12, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life and dinner at a later date.
Michael Dickinson
HIAWATHA, Kan. Michael Mike Dick Dickinson, 52, of rural Hiawatha, died April 11, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Robert Norton
Robert Bob Norton, 75, St. Joseph, passed away April 13, 2022. Services pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.