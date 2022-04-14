Late Notices
Franklin D. Archer
GALLATIN, Mo. Franklin Dwight Archer, 64, passed away April 12, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. and Services: 2 p.m., April 19, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Burial in Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Al Lee Lamb
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Al Lee Lamb, 70, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, April 12, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m. April 15 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville with visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Gloria E. Midgyett
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gloria Evelyn Midgyett, 70, passed away April 11, 2022. Funeral April 15, 2022, 2 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Loren R. Parkhurst
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Loren Ray Parkhurst, 89, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away April 12, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. April 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial to follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Nancy Prawl
HIAWATHA, Kan. Nancy Reynolds Prawl, 80, of Hiawatha, died April 12, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Alane Studley
Alane Engleman Studley, 60, St. Joseph, died April 12, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. April 22, Ashland United Methodist Church. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. April 21 Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronald W. Wilson Sr.
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Ronald W. Wilson Sr., 83, Stewartsville, Missouri, died April 12, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the room will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.