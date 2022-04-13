Late Notices
Rosemary M. Bonham
Rosemary M. Bonham, 69, of St Joseph, passed away April 11, 2022. Funeral 2 pm, April 15, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Bonham will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Amir Morrison
Amir Morrison 20, St. Joseph, died April 9, 2022. Funeral April 16, 1 p.m. Zion United Church of Christ. Visitation noon, Interment Ashland Cemetery. Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. bullockffc.com
Roger Murphy
Roger Murphy 69, of St. Joseph, passed away April 12, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Thomas D. Spoonemore
Thomas D. Spoonemore, 49, St. Joseph, passed away April 11, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
