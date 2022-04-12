Late Notices
Carolyn Heldenbrand
WINSTON, Mo. Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand, 78, of Winston, Missouri, passed away April 8, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. April 13, at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. April 12, also at the church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial: Winston Cemetery. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Edward J. Olsufka
TARKIO, Mo. Edward J. Olsufka, 84, Tarkio, passed away April 10, 2022. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. April 14, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. rivate family inurnment held at later date. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Dan O. Turner
CAMERON, Mo. Dan Oscar Turner, 87, of Cameron, passed away April 9, 2022. Services 2 p.m. April 15 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
