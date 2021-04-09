Late Notices

Paul E. Bennett Jr.

Paul "Sonny" Edward Bennett Jr. 72, of St. Joseph, passed away April 7, 2021 Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m., April 14, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment Union Star Cemetery, with full military honors. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Vickie A. Ellis

Vickie Ann (Simmons) Ellis 73, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Matthew Welter

James Matthew Welter, 55, of St. Joseph, died April 7, 2021. Mr. Welter will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 7 p.m. April 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: one hour prior to service at Rupp Funeral Home. Obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.