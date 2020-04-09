Late Notices

Robert H. Bates IV

Robert H. Bates IV, 44, St. Joseph, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Evelyn L. Grafton

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Evelyn L. Grafton, 83, of Plattsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Phillip Hull

Phillip Hull, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Naomi Raymond

Naomi (Dawson) Raymond, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.