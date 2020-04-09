Late Notices
Robert H. Bates IV
Robert H. Bates IV, 44, St. Joseph, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Evelyn L. Grafton
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Evelyn L. Grafton, 83, of Plattsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Phillip Hull
Phillip Hull, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Naomi Raymond
Naomi (Dawson) Raymond, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Naomi (Dawson) Raymond, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.