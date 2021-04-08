Late Notices

Randall Leazenby

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Randall Earl Leazenby, 63, Eagleville, Missouri passed away April 6, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. April 10 at the Eagleville Youth Center, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Carla J. Sunderland

ALBANY, Mo. Carla Jean (McMillen) Sunderland, 74, Albany, Missouri, passed away April 7, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Walter N. Tilbury

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Walter N. Tilbury 92, of Independence, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, passed away on April 5, 2021. Open public visitation at the funeral home on 9-5 PM, Saturday and 12-4 PM, on Sunday. Graveside Service with Full Military Honors 1:00 PM, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

