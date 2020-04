Late Notices

Larry Brown Jr.

SAVANNAH, Mo. Larry Brown Jr., 91, of Savannah, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Brown has been cremated, under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Additional arrangements: pending, for services at a later date, in North Carolina.

John R. Grippando

John Raymond Grippando 59, of St. Joseph, passed away April 6, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.