Late Notices
Nina M. Bouge
Nina Marie Bouge, St. Joseph, passed away April 6, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gilbert L. Burnham
Gilbert Lee Buzz Burnham, St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Farewell Services 3 p.m., Friday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Louann Fowler
Erickson
Louann Fowler Erickson, St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
William E. Jordan, Sr.
William E. Jordan, Sr., 84, St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The room will be open to the public 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nellie Keller
Nellie Keller, 88, St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charlotte M. Majewski
Charlotte Maxine Majewski 91, of Saint Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Mass April 9, 2021, 11 a.m. Horigan Chapel, Rosary 5:30 p.m., Thursday, visitation 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Valerie B. Paquette
Valerie Barbara Paquette, 78, of St Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Ms. Paquette has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Harry D. Tatum
HIAWATHA, Kan. Harry Dale Tatum, 89, of Hiawatha, died April 4, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service & livestreaming information
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
