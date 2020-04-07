Late Notices

Carol L. Foreman

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Carol L. (Riggs) Foreman, 85, of Stewartsville, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Private family graveside service: Thursday, April 9, 2020, Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri.

For more information, please visit:

turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Jack A. Terrell

Jack Arnold Terrell, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.