Late Notices

Merlin D. Bozarth

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Merlin Dale Bozarth, 80, Pattonsburg, Missouri, died April 4, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Koger Cemetery, Pattonsburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Pamela Hieb

Pamela Hieb 65, of St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. April 10, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ms. Hieb will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com

Ileene Maynes

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Ileene Rhoad Maynes, age 84, passed away Feb. 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. April 10, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with inurnment following at Braymer Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Margaret G. Robertson

Margaret Gayle Robertson, 60, St. Joseph, passed away, April 2, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Freddie Steeby

Freddie Steeby 79, of St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jesse G. Ward

BETHANY, Mo. Jesse G. Skip Ward, 86, Bethany, Missouri, died April 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held following the services at Lips to Hips, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Michael Wilson

Michael "Mikey" Wilson, 46, of St Joseph, passed away April 4, 2021. Memorial Service: 6 pm, April 9, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 Friday. Michael has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.