Late Notices
Merlin D. Bozarth
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Merlin Dale Bozarth, 80, Pattonsburg, Missouri, died April 4, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Koger Cemetery, Pattonsburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Hieb
Pamela Hieb 65, of St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. April 10, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ms. Hieb will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com
Ileene Maynes
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Ileene Rhoad Maynes, age 84, passed away Feb. 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. April 10, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with inurnment following at Braymer Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Margaret G. Robertson
Margaret Gayle Robertson, 60, St. Joseph, passed away, April 2, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Freddie Steeby
Freddie Steeby 79, of St. Joseph, passed away April 5, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jesse G. Ward
BETHANY, Mo. Jesse G. Skip Ward, 86, Bethany, Missouri, died April 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held following the services at Lips to Hips, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Michael Wilson
Michael "Mikey" Wilson, 46, of St Joseph, passed away April 4, 2021. Memorial Service: 6 pm, April 9, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 Friday. Michael has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.