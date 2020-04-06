Late Notices
Bonnie Cook
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Bonnie Cook, 93, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Graveside: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Joseph "Jack" Dowell
GALLATIN, Mo. Joseph "Jack" Dowell, 88, Gallatin, departed this life April 4, 2020.
Arrangements: under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
More information at: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Vicki R. Amthor Kline
AGENCY, Mo. Vicki R. Amthor Kline, 69, of Agency, passed away Saturday, April 5, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.