Late Notices
Terry L. Adcock
SOUTH FORK, Colo. Terry Lee Adcock, 73 of South Fork, and a former resident of Savannah, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2021.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.
Burial with Military Rites: Bedford Chapel Cemetery, Savannah.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the chapel.
More information at:www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
Michael E. Oleson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Michael E. Oleson, 56, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
JoAnn Sherbondy
JoAnn Sherbondy, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home in St. Joseph.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri.
Arrangements: Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
