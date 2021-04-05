Late Notices

Terry L. Adcock

SOUTH FORK, Colo. Terry Lee Adcock, 73 of South Fork, and a former resident of Savannah, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2021.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.

Burial with Military Rites: Bedford Chapel Cemetery, Savannah.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the chapel.

More information at:www.robersonpolleychapel.com.

Michael E. Oleson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Michael E. Oleson, 56, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.

Graveside services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

JoAnn Sherbondy

JoAnn Sherbondy, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home in St. Joseph.

Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri.

Arrangements: Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.