Late Notices

Alta V. Boydston

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Alta V. Boydston, 90, of Plattsburg, died Friday, April 3,2020, at a Liberty Missouri healthcare center.

Arrangements are pending at Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Tarleton Pete Nick Nichols

Tarleton Pete Nick Nichols, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Vernon Richey

CAMERON, Mo. Vernon Richey, 84, Cameron, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.