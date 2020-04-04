Late Notices
Constance J. Miller
Constance J. "Connie" Miller, 90, of St. Joseph, passed Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Memorial graveside services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
John R. Shrout
John R. Shrout, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ret. Sgt. Bryan K. Wilson
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Ret. Sgt. Bryan Keith "BK" Wilson, age 63, of Plattsburg, passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements: under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home, Lathrop.
