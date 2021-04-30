Late Notices
Frances R. Clark
Frances Rose Clark passed away April 27, 2021. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon on May 4, 2021 at the Whitesville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at noon. Interment, Whitesville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Terry Glaub
DEKALB, Mo. - Terry Glaub 73, of Dekalb, Mo, passed away April 29, 2021 at a care facility in Gower, Mo. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
Kenneth Glauser
Kenneth Glauser, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away April 25, 2021. Visitation 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at our chapel. Services will follow at 4 p.m. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
Cecelia M. Hall
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Cecelia Mae Hall, 89, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. May 1, 2021, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
DeShon M. Lee
DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee 4, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away April 25, 2021; The Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Wednesday, funeral services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Fr. Stephen Hanson Officiating. arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jillian D. Roach
ASHLAND, Mo. Jillian Dee Roach, 36, Ashland, (formerly of Bethany, Missouri) passed away April 24, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. May 3, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri, at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and also from 2 to 4 p.m. May 2, 2021, at the Ashland Baptist Church, Ashland. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Chris Vitt
HIAWATHA, Kan. Chris Vitt, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully April 28, 2021 at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service and liv
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
