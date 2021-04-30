Late Notices

Frances R. Clark

Frances Rose Clark passed away April 27, 2021. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon on May 4, 2021 at the Whitesville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at noon. Interment, Whitesville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Terry Glaub

DEKALB, Mo. - Terry Glaub 73, of Dekalb, Mo, passed away April 29, 2021 at a care facility in Gower, Mo. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Kenneth Glauser

Kenneth Glauser, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away April 25, 2021. Visitation 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at our chapel. Services will follow at 4 p.m. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Cecelia M. Hall

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Cecelia Mae Hall, 89, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. May 1, 2021, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

DeShon M. Lee

DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee 4, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away April 25, 2021; The Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Wednesday, funeral services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Fr. Stephen Hanson Officiating. arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jillian D. Roach

ASHLAND, Mo. Jillian Dee Roach, 36, Ashland, (formerly of Bethany, Missouri) passed away April 24, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. May 3, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri, at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and also from 2 to 4 p.m. May 2, 2021, at the Ashland Baptist Church, Ashland. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Chris Vitt

HIAWATHA, Kan. Chris Vitt, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully April 28, 2021 at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service and liv

