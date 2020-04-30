Late Notices
Philip E. Sarver
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. Philip E. Sarver, 49, North Kansas City, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Mr. Sarvers room will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas L. Taylor
COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Tom Taylor passed away April 28, 2020, at his home, in Country Club.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Faith United Church.
Visitation: prior, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Jimmie L. Winans
Jimmie L. Winans, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.