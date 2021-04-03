Late Notices

Jacob M. Atkinson

Jacob M. Jake Atkinson, 24, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Juanita Cecil

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Juanita "Kay" (Curtis) Cecil, age 80, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin

Deloris M. McCulloh

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Deloris M. McCulloh, 73, of Maysville passed away April 1,2021. Graveside service: 2 p.m. at Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery in rural Weatherby, Missouri. turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Wanda A. Paxton

AGENCY, Mo. Wanda Aileen Paxton, 84, of Agency, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m. April 5 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.