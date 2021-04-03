Late Notices

Jacob M. Atkinson

Jacob M. Jake Atkinson, 24, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Juanita Cecil

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Juanita "Kay" (Curtis) Cecil, age 80, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin

Deloris M. McCulloh

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Deloris M. McCulloh, 73, of Maysville passed away April 1,2021. Graveside service: 2 p.m. at Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery in rural Weatherby, Missouri. turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Wanda A. Paxton

AGENCY, Mo. Wanda Aileen Paxton, 84, of Agency, Missouri, passed away April 1, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m. April 5 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.