Late Notices

Shirley Bacon

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Shirley Bacon, 87, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Private family graveside: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Leonard A. Bainter

Leonard Austin Bainter, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

David R. Landes

JAMESPORT, Mo. David Ray Landes, 61, Jamesport, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Private family graveside services and burial will be held in Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, with a 10 person limit at a time, due to the COVID-19 virus.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

George R. Peters

George Richard Peters, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.

Family funeral service and public livestream: 10 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Betty L. Stephens

CAMERON, Mo. Betty Lou Stephens, age 96, of Cameron, and formerly of Hamilton, Missouri and Cowgill, Missouri, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020.

Arrangements: under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home, in Polo.

For more information, please visit:

www.stithfamiyfunerals.com

Garland A. Wilson

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Garland A. Wilson, 81, Stewartsville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.

Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.