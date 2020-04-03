Late Notices
Shirley Bacon
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Shirley Bacon, 87, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Private family graveside: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit:
Leonard A. Bainter
Leonard Austin Bainter, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
David R. Landes
JAMESPORT, Mo. David Ray Landes, 61, Jamesport, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Private family graveside services and burial will be held in Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport.
Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, with a 10 person limit at a time, due to the COVID-19 virus.
For more information, please visit:
George R. Peters
George Richard Peters, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.
Family funeral service and public livestream: 10 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Betty L. Stephens
CAMERON, Mo. Betty Lou Stephens, age 96, of Cameron, and formerly of Hamilton, Missouri and Cowgill, Missouri, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020.
Arrangements: under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home, in Polo.
For more information, please visit:
Garland A. Wilson
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Garland A. Wilson, 81, Stewartsville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.
Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.