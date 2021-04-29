Late Notices

Penny Banks

Penny Banks 60, of St. Joseph, passed away April 27, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Cathy Ranae Bowman

SAVANNAH, Mo. Cathy Ranae Bowman, 67, Savannah, passed away April 26, 2021. Visitation May 3, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. May 4, 2021.

Charles D. Brockhoff

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Charles D. Brockhoff, 63, of Fairview, died April 27, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service and livestreaming information.

Thomas Duty

Thomas Duty 86, passed away April 27, 2021. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Rosary 5:30 p.m, Monday visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Kenneth Glauser

Kenneth Glauser, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Visitation 3 to 4 p.m., April 30, 2021, at our chapel. Services will follow at 4 p.m. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Roy D Johansen

Hamlin, Kan. Roy D Johansen, 77, of Hamlin, died April 25, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service and livestreaming information.

Lawrence F. Ruhnke

Lawrence F. Ruhnke, 81, St. Joseph, passed away April 28, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Eula Smith

RICHMOND, Mo. Eula Smith, 98, Richmond, formerly of Polo and Kingston, Missouri, passed on April 25, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment: 2 p.m. April 29, 2021, at the Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the graveside service at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online guestbook/obituary at www.bramfuneralservices.com

Doretta Youngman

BETHANY, Mo. Doretta Madison Youngman, 98, Bethany, Missouri, passed away April 26, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m., May 1, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.