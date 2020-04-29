Late Notices
Rebecca A. King
COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Rebecca A. King, 49, Country Club, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Mrs. Kings door will be open to the public noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bill Rigney
KING CITY, Mo. Bill Rigney, 87, of King City, passed away April 27, 2020, at his home.
Private family graveside service and burial at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
www.robersonpolleychapel.com