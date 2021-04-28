Late Notices

Cathy R. Bowman

SAVANNAH, Mo. Cathy Ranae Bowman, 67, Savannah, Missouri; passed away on April 26, 202. Visitation May 3, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m., at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. on May 4, 2021, in the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Cody Carreon

Cody Carreon 17, of St. Joseph, passed away April 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Roger Cooley

KIDDER, Mo. Roger "Mark" Cooley, 61, Kidder, MO, passed on April 26, 2021. Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m., April 29, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Graveside Service/Interment: 1 p.m., April 30, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Pittsfield, Illinois. Online guestbook/obituary at www.bramfuneralservices.com

Ruthella Eggers

Chillicothe, Mo. Ruthella Eggers, 63, died April 26, 2021. Service: 2 p.m. April 29, 2021, First Baptist Church, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Carol Rae Rice

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Carol Rae Rice, 82, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away April 27, 2021. Private Graveside Services and Burial will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Jean Roach

COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. Jean "Renee" Roach, 72, of Country Club Village, Missouri, passed away April 26, 2021. Funeral services: 10 a.m. April 30, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Amanda Ross, officiating. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Roach will be cremated following services. Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.